Pakistan landed in crisis after my ouster: Nawaz Sharif

NANKANA SAHIB: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan landed in crisis after he was ousted from the prime minister’s office, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Nankana Sahib, the former prime minister questioned why a prime minister who made Pakistan a nuclear state, was jailed and convicted.

He claimed that five judges ousted him for not taking salary from his son and later it landed the country in an economic crisis.

The PML-N supremo promised to bring positive change for the people of Nankana Sahib, saying that the Nankana Sahin will be turned into a model city with a boy’s degree college and state-of-the-art cricket stadium.

Earlier on 16th January, Maryam Nawaz promised to revive development works in Lahore after coming into power. This she said while attending a public rally in PP-159 Gajomata, from where she is contesting the election.

She promised that the process of development projects that was halted after ousting Nawaz Sharif from power would be revived again.

Maryam Nawaz also asked the masses not to vote for the people who halted the development process.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) also issued the final list of candidates for the National Assembly seats in the upcoming general elections to be held on February 8, 2024.

As per the list, PML-N has fielded candidates for 212 seats of the National Assembly. On the other hand, no PML-N candidate is contesting 51 seats in the National Assembly, according to the released list.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and other PML-N leaders are carrying out election campaigns.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has finally officially announced that its party manifesto will be unveiled on January 27. The manifesto committee, led by Senator Irfan Siddique, was established by PML-N in October to formulate the party’s vision.