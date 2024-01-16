Maryam Nawaz promises revival of Lahore’s development

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has promised to revive development works in Lahore after coming into power, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This she said while attending a public rally in PP-159 Gajomata, from where she is contesting the election.

She promised that the process of development projects that was halted after ousting Nawaz Sharif from power would be revived again.

She also asked the masses not to vote for the people who halted the development process.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz has kicked off the party’s election campaign from Okara.

Addressing the rally on Monday, Maryam Nawaz thanked the people of Okara for turning in huge numbers to the jalsagah.

Maryam Nawaz said: “Oppressors, inflicting injustice upon Nawaz Sharif and the people, are reaching their logical end”.

The daughter of the former prime minister said those who were doing accountability of others are on the run now.

The one who called others thieves, sold expensive watch gifted by the Saudi crown prince, and she lashed out at the PTI founder.