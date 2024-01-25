Election 2024 Pakistan: Cabinet notifies army troop deployment

ISLAMABAD: The Federal cabinet on Thursday issued an official notification regarding the deployment of Pakistan Army’s personnel across Pakistan to perform duties at sensitive constituencies and polling stations during the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the official notification was issued a day after the federal cabinet approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Civil armed officials for security during the upcoming general election.

“Under Article 245 of the Constitution, the army will be deployed across the country,” the notification stated.

The notification further stated that the military personnel – deployed outside sensitive polling stations from Feb 05 till Feb 10 – will serve as a quick response force.

The notification mentioned that the deployment of Army personnel will play a major role in the transparent and peaceful polling process.

The notification further added that the Civil Armed Forces will also be stationed at the Printing Corporation of Pakistan and the Pakistan Post Foundation.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Khalid was killed in Swabi after unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on his car.

In addition, several other leaders including PML-N’s Aslam Buledi, Mohsin Dawar and Senator Kohda Akram Dashti have also come under attack in the ongoing month.

On the other hand, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq had formed a seven-member committee to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming general elections. The committee would assess and provide support for the requirements for conducting general elections.

It will also be responsible for immediate decision-making to provide additional security for effective control over the law-and-order situation.