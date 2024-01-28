Election 2024 Pakistan: ECP issues notice to PTI’s Islamabad leader over CoC violation

ISLAMABAD: The District Monitoring Office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued a notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shoaib Shaheen, over alleged Code of Conduct (CoC) violation in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per the issued notice, the PTI leader, Shoaib Shaheen, violated the election Code of Conduct (CoC) by carrying out a car rally in Islamabad without getting prior permission from the relevant authorities.

The district monitoring officer stated that any political party or political party leader has to obtain prior permission before conducting public rallies related to the general election 2024.

The district monitoring office in the notice summoned Shoaib Shaheen tomorrow himself or through the council.

Earlier to this, the ECP took action against the Code of Conduct (CoC) violators and removed political banners across Sindh.

Following the direction of ECP Commissioner, Sharifullah, the District Monitoring Officers took down flags, banners, and billboards in Karachi’s PS 104 and PS 105 constituencies.

The officials from electoral watchdogs extended their operations to other cities in Sindh including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, and Tharparkar, removing the political banners from public places, parks, government buildings, and traffic signals.

The ECP commissioner Sindh advised the officials to ensure the code of conduct implementation at any cost, urging that the ECP will not tolerate negligence for transparent elections.