Election 2024 Pakistan: Islamabad police finalizes security plan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police finalized the security plan for the general elections 2024 in Pakistan and decided to cancel the holidays of police personnel amid security concerns, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A meeting – under the chairmanship of ICCPO Akbar Nasir – was held in Islamabad, in which the security plan for the general election of 2024 was finalized.

The meeting members decided to cancel the holidays of the police personnel and impose a ban on vacations until further notice.

The spokesperson stated that – under the supervision of DIG officers – funds will be distributed in both the eastern and western parts of the country. Meanwhile, the services of volunteer and retired officers will be taken for additional and disciplinary duties.

READ: Elections 2024: Several political rallies set to be held today

“500 women volunteers have been requested from the administration for women polling stations,” the spokesperson stated.

The police spokesperson emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for any breaches of the election Code of Conduct (CoC), adding that no exceptions will be made for activities such as displaying arms, engaging in protests, air firing, or causing disturbances to public order.

The spokesman further said that surveillance cameras will be installed at all sensitive polling stations and a central control room will be established in Safe City Islamabad to monitor the security arrangements.

A total of 10,000 officials from Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies are set to fulfill their duties ensuring the peaceful process of general elections.