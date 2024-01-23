Election 2024 Pakistan: Public rallies without permission banned in KP’s Tank

TANK: Public rallies and corner meetings ahead of elections 2024 have been banned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district amid law and order situation, ARY News reported, quoting district administration.

Deputy commissioner Tank has slapped Section 144 to ban public rallies and corner meetings of the political parties due to law and order concerns.

The political parties have been directed to obtain prior permission from the district administration so that the security of the public gathering can be ensured.

The ban will remain enforced for 21 days, the notification issued by the Tank DC read.

Earlier, district administration imposed Section 144 in Lakki Marwat to maintain the law and order situation in the district.

According to the district administration, political parties are not allowed to hold public gatherings at the same place and same time.

Furthermore, political parties had been directed to take prior permission for public gatherings or corner meetings in connection with the February 8 election.