ECP seizes development funds of local govts

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the development funds of the local and cantonment boards have been frozen to ensure free, fair, and transparent polls on February 8.

The notification stated that the local governments will only carry out the day-to-day affairs of sanitation and cleanliness, but no development scheme will be announced or worked on.

It has been further stated in the notification that local governments and cantonment boards will not award tenders till the results of the general elections 2024.

The general elections in Pakistan are scheduled to take place on February 8 for which arrangments are in the final stage.

Earlier in the day, caretaker Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi said that international observers and journalists would visit Pakistan to monitor and cover the general elections 2024.

The information minister said that a total of one hundred and seventy-four applications from various foreign media outlets have been received.

He mentioned that several international media outlets including CNN, BBC, DW and those of Japan have already presence in Pakistan and they will be covering the elections on National and Provincial Assemblies’ seats.