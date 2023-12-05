Election 2024: PML-Q eyes ‘seat adjustment’ with PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is eyeing ‘seat adjustment’ with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the general election 2024, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources said the PML-Q is considering seat adjustment with the PML-N on more than two National Assembly and Punjab Assembly seats in Gujrat. It emerged that Chaudhry Shafay Hussain wants to contest the election on both MPA seats from Gujrat.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is expected to meet former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss the ‘seat adjustment’.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Parliamentary Board has already opposed seat adjustment with the PML-Q.

The general elections will be held on February 8, 2024. The date was mutually agreed upon during a meeting between the chief election commissioner and the president of Pakistan on the directions of the Supreme Court.

On Monday evening, sources claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have agreed on a seat-to-seat adjustment formula after talks between Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The agreement was reportedly reached during a crucial meeting between Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the PML-N Secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders from both parties.