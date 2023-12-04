PML-N, JUI-F ‘agree’ on seat adjustment formula for general elections

LAHORE: As the political arena heats up in the lead-up to general elections 2024, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have agreed on a seat-to-seat adjustment formula after talks between Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, the three-time prime minister and JUI-F chief convened a crucial meeting at the PML-N Secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town today. The meeting was attended by prominent leaders from both parties.

From the PML-N side, Maryam Nawaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other key members participated in the discussions. Meanwhile, spokesman Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, Engineer Ziaur Rahman, Maulana Syed Mehmood Mian, Maulana Amjad Khan, and Ghazanfar Aziz represented JUI-F.

Sources told ARY News that the politicians engaged in extensive discussions regarding the country’s political situation, their political strategies and strategising a seat adjustment formula for upcoming general elections 2024.

PML-N and JUI-F leaders highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration in order to navigate the complex political landscape.

Sources claimed that both parties agreed on formulating a coalition with likeminded political parties in Sindh as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif took Fazlur Rehman into confidence on an agreement with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

During the meeting, Saad Rafique apprised the attendees of the agreement with Khalid Maqbool-led party. The leaders delved into MQM-P’s proposal regarding formulation of a nationwide local government system.

After agreeing on MQM’s proposal, both parties decided to bring constitutional amendments in the next parliament regarding the local government system.

Read More: PML-N, MQM-P make progress on joint election strategy

In the general elections 2024, sources claimed, the three political parties will join the fray in Sindh by making seat adjustments. PML-N provincial president Bashir Memon will nominate candidates in Sindh after consulting Jui’s Rashid Soomro and MQM’s designated leader, they added.

Meanwhile, the two political parties also agreed on seat adjustment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. The political forces agreed to field candidates for national and provincial seats after ‘mutual consensus’, they added.

Furthermore, PML-N and JUIF agreed on forming a coalition government after the general elections. They also agreed to adopt a common strategy on all issues, sources added.

The two political parties also agreed to field joint-candidate for president slot.