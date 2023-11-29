PML-N, MQM-P make progress on joint election strategy

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have held another round of talks on electoral alliance and seat adjustment ahead of the general elections 2024, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The fresh round of talks was held at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s residence in Islamabad.

The session was attended by MQM-P’s central leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Syed Aminul Haque, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Zahid Hamid, Bashir Memon and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Both sides mulled over different options for political alliance, seat adjustment and others.

They also held consultations on ongoing talks with other political parties regarding the seat adjustment besides discussing the election campaign, rallies in Sindh and forming a grand alliance.

MQM-P leaders presented a charter of constitutional amendments to the Local Government (LG) Act.

PML-N and MQM-P agreed on holding consultations with local leadership.

While addressing a press conference, Ahsan Iqbal said PML-N assured MQM-P of maximum cooperation and it will pass a constitutional amendment regarding the local governments after coming into power.

Iqbal said PML-N is ready to work with MQM-P to address issues in major cities. He announced that both parties will work together in the forthcoming general elections.

Dr Farooq Sattar said constitutional amendment was inevitable to strengthen the local governments and they presented the draft amendment for independent local government to the PML-N leaders.

He announced that they will also share the draft constitutional amendment with other political parties. Dr Sattar said that both sides agreed on building national consensus and held a detailed discussion on the charter of democracy.

MQM’s refusal to adjust traditional seats

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) refused to adjust its traditional seats with with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P leaders have excused themselves from adjusting traditional seats with PML-N in Karachi. However, MQM-P showed agreement on seat adjustment in some constituencies of Lyari, Keamari and Malir.

Both sides agreed on holding discussions for adjustment on a rural seat in Malir. Mustafa Kamal would be MQM-P’s candidate for the Baldia Town seat, whereas, the political party insisted on naming its candidates on both National Assembly (NA) seats in Hyderabad.

Moreover, no consensus has been reached so far on different seats in Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Larkana and Tando Allahyar. However, both parties showed relaxation in continuing the consultations ahead of the general elections.

The MQM-P has clearly rejected to adjust traditional seats in Karachi’s Korangi, Central, East and West districts. The political party offered to support PML-N candidate on one provincial assembly’s seat in Karachi’s East district.

On the other hand, PML-N urged MQM-P to support its candidates in those constituencies where candidates secured 20,000 to 25,000 votes in the previous elections held in 2013 and 2018.

PML-N demanded to field its candidates in a few provincial assembly seats in Karachi and Hyderabad. However, the final decision was not taken yet.