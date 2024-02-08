President Alvi casts vote, urges people to use their constitutional right

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday cast his vote and urged the countrymen to use their voting right saying that the country needed their opinion as never before, ARY New reported.

The president, who reached the polling station along with his family members, awaited his turn in the queue and cast his vote.

Later, he wrote on his X timeline, “The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has asked for your personal advice through your vote to elect representatives to the National & Provincial Assemblies.”

Read More: Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

He said it was everyone’s Islamic, constitutional and civic responsibility to vote.

“We as a family reached our polling station, stood in line and have voted and urge all of you to come out and exercise your right. Pakistan needs your opinion as never before,” he remarked.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has asked for your personal advice through your vote to elect representatives to the National & Provincial Assemblies. It is therefore your Islamic, constitutional and civic responsibility. We as a family reached our polling station, stood in… pic.twitter.com/ngPnj5jaxv — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 8, 2024

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi also cast her vote at her respective polling station.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cast his vote in Model Town Lahore as polling continues for election 2024.

After casting vote, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif urged the people to vote against the abusive and intolerant politics.

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who is contesting polls from NA-207 cast his vote in Nawabshah.

Polling began at 8 am today and will continue uninterrupted till 5 pm as more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.