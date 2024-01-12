Election 2024: PTI unveils its candidates from Peshawar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has unveiled its lineup of candidates for 13 Provincial Assembly seats in Peshawar for the February 8th elections.

As per details, former deputy speaker Mahmood Jan has been entrusted with the crucial PK-72 seat, while Insaf Lawyers Forum’s Ali Zaman Advocate has been awarded a party ticket to contest elections from PK-73.

Arbab Jahandad, Malik Shahab, Samiuddin and Sher Ali Afridi will contest elections from PK-74, PK-75, PK-76 and PK-77, respectively.

Returning to the political fold, former district nazim Arbab Asim seeks to reclaim his territory in PK-78, while former finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has been awarded PTI ticket to contest elections from PK-79, Peshawar.

Hamidul Haque and Noreen Arif add diversity and fresh perspectives to the party’s lineup in PK-80 and PK-81 respectively.

Former minister Kamran Bangash and Meena Khan Afridi will contest the elections 2024 from PK-82 and PK-83, respectively and Fazal Elahi will be Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate from PK-84.

Earlier, the Election Commission sent a list of electoral symbols of 145 political parties to the returning officers (ROs). The names of various political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, were not included in the list of electoral symbols.

Major parties, which have been allotted symbols, include PPPP (arrow), PML-N (tiger), PTI-Nazriyati (batsman), PTI-Parliamentarians (turban), IPP (eagle), MQM-P (kite), JUI-F (book), BNP-Mengal (axe), Jamaat-i-Islami (scale) and Pakistan Muslim League (tractor).