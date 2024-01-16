PML-N prioritised state over politics: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that his party is contesting the general elections 2024 with a manifesto to take Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity, ARY News reported.

In an interview with a private news channel, Shehbaz Sharif said that his party had also won elections 2018 with a clear ‘majority’ but mandate of Nawaz Sharif was ‘snatched through rigging’. He said that Nawaz Sharif won the 2018 elections despite being banned.

“The development and prosperity which began in 2013 was halted in 2018. Economy has been ruined after 2018 and inflation touched the highest and historical level owing to wrong decisions,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N prioritised state over politics and they have no regret for doing so.

The PML-N president said that every effort was made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government to destroy diplomatic relations with other countries. He said that during the tenure of the then government, ties with friendly countries were damaged and the agreements made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were flouted. Shehbaz Sharif said that today’s situation however is different to 2018’s elections.

Speaking on violent incidents of May 09, Shehbaz Sharif said “I wish the incidents of May 9 had not happened,”.

He said that PTI founder is in the prison and the matter is sub-judice. He said that PTI founder used to say day and night that they he will send us to jail. “We did not use such words against him,” the PML-N President said.

Earlier on Tuesday, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz promised to revive development works in Lahore after coming into power.

Attending a public rally in PP-159 Gajomata, where she is contesting the election from, the PML-N Chief Organiser promised that the process of development projects that was halted after ousting Nawaz Sharif from power would be revived again.

She also asked the masses not to vote for the people who ‘halted’ the development process.