NA-31 Peshawar: Suspect posing as policeman arrested outside polling station

PESHAWAR: Police on Thursday arrested a suspect posing as policeman outside a polling station in NA-31 Peshawar during election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the suspect wearing police uniform was trying to enter polling station 179 in NA-31 Peshawar.

Police spokesperson said that the suspect was arrested and arms were also recovered from his possession whereas further investigation is underway.

Polling began at 8 am today and will continue uninterrupted till 5 pm as more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja ordered the police chiefs and chief secretaries of all provinces to put security on high alert following terror attacks in Balochistan ahead of general elections 2024.