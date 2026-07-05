Election Commission issues final lists of candidates for AJK elections

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission on Sunday issued the final list of all candidates participating in the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

According to the AJK Election Commission, as many as 852 candidates will contest the elections across 45 constituencies.

The Commission added that 320 candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers. Meanwhile, independent candidates will be allotted their election symbols on Monday.

Electoral symbols have already been distributed to 24 registered political parties. The distribution took place on Friday as part of the preparations for the state’s upcoming general elections.

On June 23rd, the deadline to submit nomination papers for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections 2026 has officially closed, with a total of 1,241 candidates filing from across the region.

According to AJK Election Commission officials, candidates from all 45 constituencies submitted their papers before the cutoff. The highest number came from Mirpur division, where 406 people filed nominations, followed by Muzaffarabad division with 337 candidates and Poonch division with 294. From the 12 constituencies reserved for Jammu and Kashmir refugees residing in Pakistan, 218 candidates submitted their papers.

Political activity has picked up pace now that the filing phase is over. PML-N has moved ahead quickly and issued party tickets for 37 constituencies.

Eight seats are still pending finalization as the party reviews candidates. Other major parties, including PPP, Muslim Conference and Jamiat Ahle Hadith have not issued tickets yet. Party sources say parliamentary tickets from most political parties are expected within the next two days.

Read More: AJK Election Commission revises election schedule for legislative assembly polls

The AJK Election Commission has so far registered 24 political parties for the upcoming polls. With registration disputes now settled and the bat symbol restored for PTI following the High Court verdict, the contest is shaping up to be competitive across all divisions.

The next stage will involve scrutiny of nomination papers, after which the final list of contesting candidates will be published. Election fever is building in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Poonch as parties finalize their lineups for the 2026 assembly elections.