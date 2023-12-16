Election Commission Sindh suspends weekend holiday for employees

The Election Commission of Sindh on Saturday called off the general weekend holidays of the staff until the completion of all the stages of the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the commissioner of the election commission in Sindh penned down a letter to the regional and district election commissioners, suspending the holidays of the officers and staffers on Saturday and Sunday until all the stages of general elections – scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024 – are done.

The letter stated that all the offices of the Election Commission of Sindh remain operational during weekends.

Similarly, the field offices of the Election Commission will also remain open during the holidays.

Earlier to this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on November 29 concluded its work on the general elections 2024 schedule.

The ECP completed relevant work on the general elections 2024 schedule, said sources, adding that the commission prepared a draft schedule and held consultations to formally issue it.

The draft schedule for the general elections mentioned the collection of nomination papers from the candidates in the second week of December 2023. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by the third week of December 2023.

It was learnt that the commission would complete the deputation of returning officers (ROs) in the first week of January 2024. The final list of candidates will be published in the third week of January 2024.

The polling will be held in all provincial and national constituencies on February 8, 2024.