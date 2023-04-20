Election date: SC adjourns hearing as govt, PTI to hold talks on April 26

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking simultaneous elections across Pakistan after being told that a meeting had been scheduled between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for April 26, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar is heard the petition seeking to hold general elections to all the national and provincial assemblies simultaneously.

Earlier, the apex court had directed the coalition government and PTI to hold talks today and develop a consensus on elections in the country.

However, the proceedings did not resume as the three-judge bench did not appear in the courtroom. Meanwhile, Farooq H Naek, who was representing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan met with CJP Bandial in his chambers.

The Supreme Court, in its written order, stated that it was “impressed” to note that all political leaders had affirmed their fidelity to the Constitution. It also asserted that it would not go back on its order fixing May 14 as the date for Punjab elections.

The order noted that the Supreme court has no objection to the negotiation process for holding general elections simultaneously. “Holding elections on the same day across the country is a legal and constitutional question,” it added.

It further said that all executive authorities were bound to implement the decision of the election to Punjab Assembly on May 14.

Referring to CJP’s meeting with Farooq H Naek and AGP Mansoor, the order said that both the representatives informed the chief justice of talks between government and opposition.

A meeting has been scheduled amongst government and opposition on April 26, 2023, the order said, adding that it should be informed of the progress when the hearing resumed on April 27.

Today’s hearing

After being summoned by the court, leaders of various political parties including, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MQM-P, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and others appeared before the SC amid efforts for consensus in order to end dispute on elections.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assured the Supreme Court that they will sit with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and try to find a solution on the election date.

At the outset of the hearing, CJP thanked leaders of all political parties for coming to Supreme Court on the important issue. The top judge also appreciated Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq for making efforts to initiate a dialogue between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government.

“You have undertaken a good initiative. May Allah succeed you,” CJP Bandial told the JI chief.

PPP, PML-N assure SC of holding talks with SC

During today’s hearing, PPP’s Farooq H Naek and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique assured the three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial of holding talks with the opposition party after Eidul Fitr.

PPP’s lawyer said that the coalition government is a point of view that the deadline for holding elections in 90 days has passed, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is already in contact with Fazlur Rehman for talks with the opposition party. “We will hold talks with PTI so agitation ends,” Naek told the Supreme Court.

Naek further said that political matters should be settled between the political parties and no other institution to be allowed to intervene.

While Khawaja Saad Rafique told the court: “[We] are ready to find a solution on the election date by sitting with the opposition.”

‘SC won’t take back Punjab election date’

CJP Bandial remarked that court verdicts create complications. “It’s a blessing if the political parties settle the matter through mutual understanding,” he added.

The CJP made it clear that the date for the election in Punjab is May 14 and the SC will not take back its decision as nobody has challenged it.

“Negotiations can be successful if it’s a two-way street. It is requested that the party leaders sit today, rather than after Eid,” said CJP Bandial.

The top judge also suggested that elections can be held in July after Eid Ul Azha as suggested by JI chief.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 4 pm and gave time to the political leaders for consultation with their respective leadership.

Background

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court – in its April 4 order – declared Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone elections to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as new date.

However, the National Assembly later passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s verdict on the Punjab polls, stating that it would not provide funds to the ECP for polls.

Following the government’s move, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release a total of Rs21 billion to the election commission for holding polls, but the central bank did not release the funds even after the deadline passed.

