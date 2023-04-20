PTI Instagram lead ‘abducted’ from Lahore, says Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that the party’s Instagram lead Attaur Rehman has been ‘picked’ last night from Lahore, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Imran Khan strongly condemned the ‘abduction’ of PTI Instagram lead Attaur Rehman. “The powerful are breaking all laws with impunity.”۔

Another abduction late last night – this time of PTI’s instagram lead Atta ur Rehman from Faisal Town Lahore. Strongly condemn these continuing abductions of our social media team. Atta has been with us for 15 years. The powerful are breaking all laws with impunity.… pic.twitter.com/NPe0X9VtzH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2023

On the other hand, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani while condemning the ‘abduction’ of the PTI Instagram lead also shared the video of the ‘picking’.

Footage : Atta Ur Rehman’s abduction from Lahore https://t.co/NZ9TpF3hg7 pic.twitter.com/4fWb7qGXj0 — Dr. Iftikhar Durrani (@IftikharDurani) April 19, 2023

