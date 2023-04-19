PTI social media activist returns home in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday dismissed the case of the ‘disappearance’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Fahad Jamal Siddiqui, after his return to home, ARY News reported.

The Sindh High Court heard a petition for the recovery of missing PTI social media activist Fahad Jamal Siddiqui۔ At the outset of the hearing, the SHC was informed about the return of the PTI social media activist few days earlier.

Lawyer Hassan Chauhan withdrew the application for Siddiqui’s recovery while the SHO police station Aziz Bhatti also submitted his report to the Sindh High Court۔

The police report states that on court orders, the petitioner was summoned for registration of the case, and the statement of the petitioner was also recorded۔

Read more: PTI social media head Azhar Mashwani returns home

According to the report, the wife of Fahad Jamal Siddiqui said that her husband has come home, and the petitioner does not want any more legal action، The case was dismissed by the SHC after the plaintiff’s motive and the police report.

It should be noted that his wife had approached the court for the recovery of Fahad Siddiqui. At the last hearing, the court had ordered the police to file a case۔

Comments