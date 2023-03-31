PTI social media head Azhar Mashwani returns home

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) social media head Azhar Mashwani has returned home, ARY News reported on Friday.

الحمدللہ میں ابھی بخیر و عافیت گھر واپس پہنچ چکا ہوں ان 8 دنوں میں آپ کی دعاؤں، کاوشوں اور سپورٹ نے تاعمر کے لیے ہمیں مقروض کر دیا ہے – جزاک اللہ 🙏🏼 دعا ہے کہ ہمارے دیگر اسیر کارکنان بھی جلد اپنی فیملیز کے ساتھ افطاری کریں۔ — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) March 31, 2023

Mashwani went missing on March 23, whereas, his wife wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take notice.

Azhar Mashwani tweeted that he prays, all the other PTI workers who are in custody will soon break fast with their families.

Read more: LHC ORDERS TO PRODUCE AZHAR MASHWANI BEFORE COURT

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to produce Azhar Mashwani, the focal person on Digital Media to PTI chief Imran Khan, before court.

The Lahore High Court had also summoned record of the case registered against him.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had also condemned the ‘abduction’ of the party’s social media head Mashwani, castigating Islamabad and Punjab police for ‘breaking all the laws with impunity’.

Comments