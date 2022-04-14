Election for NA speaker on April 22 as Qasim Suri changes schedule

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, has been rescheduled for April 22 at 3:00 pm, ARY News reported.

The schedule has been changed by Acting Speaker Qasim Suri under the National Assembly rules.

“The change in the schedule has been made by the acting speaker under Rule 49(2) of the Rules and Procedure for the Conduct of the Business in the National Assembly 2007,” the NA secretariat said in a notification.

Earlier, the NA Secretariat had issued the schedule for the speaker’s election according to which nomination papers were to be submitted by 12 noon on April 15.

قومی اسمبلی کا ہفتے کو ہونے والے اجلاس کا شیڈول تبدیل۔ 16 اپریل کو ہونے والے اجلاس کے شیڈول کی تبدیلی کا مراسلہ جاری۔

قومی اسمبلی کا بروز ہفتہ سہ پہر 4 بجے ہونے والا اجلاس اب بروز جمعہ مورخہ 22 اپریل کو سہ پہر 3 بجے منعقد ہو گا۔

The seat fell vacant after Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser resigned minutes before voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on last Saturday night.

The vote on the no-confidence motion against National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri will be held on April 22.

The opposition had submitted a no-confidence resolution against Qasim Suri on last Friday, a day before voting on a no-trust motion against the Prime Minister scheduled to take place.

The resolution, addressed to the secretary of the National Assembly Secretariat, was submitted by the PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

