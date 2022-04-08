NA session summoned on April 9 for vote on no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session for voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 10:30 am in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment, ARY News reported.

The voting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is also on the agenda. The no-trust motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda.

Earlier, a five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9, Saturday to hold voting on the no-trust motion.

The court directed the government not to stop any lawmaker from taking part in the vote of the no-confidence motion.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial stated in the verdict that the dissolution of the National Assembly has no constitutional ground. The chief justice further stated that a detailed verdict will be issued later.

