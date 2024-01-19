Election on THIS NA seat postponed

SARGODHA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the poll in one constituency of the National Assembly from Punjab after demise of a candidate.

According to details, the election in NA-85 (Sargodha-IV) will not be held on 8th February as a candidate Sadiq Ali passed away.

Returning Officer Muhammad Shoaib Nissoana has issued a notification for delaying the election in the constituency.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Khudad Kalyar Advocate of the Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other candidates are in the race from NA-85.

Earlier on January 16, the ECP said that the elections could be delayed in constituencies if the court allowed change in electoral symbols.

The ECP meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was held to discuss matters related to change of election symbols ahead of election 2024.

Sources said, that the meeting was briefed on the proceedings regarding the publishing of ballet papers and overviewed the court verdicts on the pleas seeking change in electoral symbol.

The ECP also ordered the DROs across Pakistan to issue an order and bar the candidates from changing their electoral symbols.