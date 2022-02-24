Election ordinance: IHC defers hearing after judge gets ill

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has deferred hearing of a petition challenging an ordinance that amended Elections Act 2017 after Justice Aamer Farooq suffered illness, ARY NEWS reported.

The cause list of the cases, which also included a petition challenging the election amendment ordinance, heard by Justice Aamer Farooq was deferred after his illness.

The newly promulgated ordinance that amended the Elections Act, 2017 was challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day before.

A petition filed by former UC chairman Islamabad Sardar Mehtab has pleaded the court to declare the Election Act, 2017 null and void as amendments were made to it through illegal means.

“The government bulldozed parliament and amended changes to elections law through an ordinance which is constitutionally illegal,” the plea read.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also decided to consult political parties over changes made to laws related to the code of conduct for elections by the federal government through an ordinance.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision was made in a meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

“It was agreed that the ECP will consult political parties and soon letters will be written to their leaders for their opinion on the matter,” they said and added, “After the consultation process, the ECP will approach the government again and covey its concern over the matter.”

