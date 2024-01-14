Elections 2024: Another PML-N leader parts ways over ‘unfair’ ticket distribution

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mir Aslam Rind announced to quit the party after being ‘ignored’ from the party ticket for the General Elections 2024, announcing to contest the poll as an independent candidate, ARY News reported.

While leaving the party, Mir Aslam Rind accused the PML-N Balochistan President of doing ‘nepotism’ in awarding the party tickets. He said that the party provincial chief awarded a ticket to his son-in-law while ignoring the merit.

Mir Aslam Rind maintained that a candidate should be a resident of the constituency, he is vying for. “People of other districts cannot be allowed to contest the elections,” he added.

Mir Aslam Rind said that he will be contesting the election as an independent from the provincial assembly seat PB-42.

Earlier on January 07, differences emerged within the PML-N’s Quetta chapter over election tickets distribution. Former Deputy Mayor Quetta Younus Baloch decided to contest elections independently.

“Party tickets have been awarded to other districts’ people,” the estranged party leader said.

According to the party list for national assembly aspirants from Balochistan, Nawabzada Toor Gul Jogezai has been issued ticket from NA-251, whereas Sardar Yaqoob Nasir got a ticket from NA-252.

Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Abdul Ghafoor were nominated from NA-253 and NA-254, respectively. The PML-N awarded party ticket to former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal from NA-257.

Aslam Bulaidi and Yaqoob Bizenjo have been awarded party tickets from NA-258 and NA-259 respectively.

The party also awarded tickets to Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani from NA-260, Mir Ataullah Langove from NA-261, Nawab Salman Khan from NA-262, Jamal Shah Kakar from NA-263, Haji Arz Muhammad from NA-264, Saeedullah Tareen from NA-265, and Haji Abdul Mannan Khan Durrani from NA-266.