Elections 2024: Bilawal asks PTI workers to vote for “Arrow”

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters to vote for the PPP instead of the independent candidates backed by the latter, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering at Rawalpindi, Bilawal asked the PTI workers and supporters to realise their founder is not contesting the elections and will not be able to become the prime minster.

“This is the time to be cautious but not to be emotional. The emotional PTI voters should understand that the PPP has been facing them for three generations,” he added.

He said that all the candidates backed by the PTI are ‘planted’. “Go out of the homes and vote for Arrow,” he told the PTI workers and supporters.

Bilawal said that Pakistan is going through severe economic and democratic crises. The PPP chief said that once again terrorism is emerging, adding that the politics of hatred and division as well as political victimisation have led to these crises.

“Only the PPP could get Pakistan out of trouble. We have announced 10-point agenda to cope with inflation, unemployment and poverty,” he added.

Bilawal said that there will be no “Good or Bad Taliban” in Pakistan anymore and every terrorist will be brought to justice. “Only those who recognise Pakistan’s constitution will be pardoned and those who take up arms against the country will be given a befitting reply,” the PPP Chairman warned.

Bilawal said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif wants to be the prime minister for the fourth time using ‘undemocratic’ means. “This is their (PML-N’s) misapprehension that that he (Nawaz Sharif) will become the premier for the fourth time by using undemocratic means,” the PPP Chairman added.

He went on to say that the PPP along with the people of Pakistan would halt any ‘undemocratic’ move during and after the Elections 2024.

Earlier on January 26, Bilawal announced to bring chief minister (CM) Punjab from South if his party came to power in the upcoming general elections 2024 while outlining the party’s plans for governance.

Addressing a public gathering in Multan in connection with elections 2024, Bilawal Bhutto – who is also contesting from Lahore NA-127 – urged the voters to support his party to end the “politics of hatred and division”.

Highlighting the unprecedented levels of inflation and unemployment, the PPP chairman claimed, “At present, no party, except the PPP, has a comprehensive plan to tackle these issues. Other political entities are solely focused on elections for their own gains, neglecting the well-being of the people,” he added.