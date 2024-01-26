PPP to bring CM from South Punjab if voted into power: Bilawal

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday pledged to bring chief minister (CM) from South Punjab if his party came to power in the upcoming general elections 2024 while outlining the party’s plans for governance, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Multan in connection with elections 2024, Bilawal Bhutto – who is contesting from Lahore NA-127 – urged the voters to support his party to end the “politics of hatred and division”.

Highlighting the unprecedented levels of inflation and unemployment, the PPP chairman claimed, “At present, no party, except the PPP, has a comprehensive plan to tackle these issues. Other political entities are solely focused on elections for their own gains, neglecting the well-being of the people.”

“I have personally crafted PPP’s economic plan, and our first priority upon assuming power will be their swift implementation to curb inflation and unemployment,” he added.

Bilawal also lauded the sacrifices made by the military and police to eradicate terrorism but pointed out, “The resurgence of terrorism today is a consequence of the social division sown by old politicians. It’s time to bury the politics of hatred.”

The former foreign minister also said that 17 federal ministries had become redundant after the 18th Amendment, and would be abolished if his party came to power, adding that the Rs300 billion saved in this way would be utilised for the people’s welfare through the kissan, mazdoor and youth cards.

Bilawal Bhutto also vowed to stop the annual subsidy of Rs1,500 billion for the elite, opting to impose taxes on capitalists to ease the burden on the poor.

He said it was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who gave an ideology and the slogan of roti, kapra and makan decades ago, adding that these basic necessities are still needed the most.

In apparent dig at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said the sole purpose of some politicians is to sit on the prime minister’s chair for the fourth time. “PML-N believes that they have fixed the match, but that is not true,” he added.

He noted that he would become prime minister with the support of the people and would appoint the Punjab chief minister from South Punjab.