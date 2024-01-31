PTI founder promoted ‘hate politics’, says Bilawal

MALAKAND: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said opponents were celebrating when a former prime minister was barred from contesting general elections in 2018, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in Malakand, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, the PTI founder is facing the same what he did in the past against his opponents.

Expressing regret on the arrest of Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said who once arrested other daughters and sisters is now seeing his wife heading to jail.

Bilawal alleged PML-N and PTI did politics of ‘hate’ in the past, and we should move forward now for the betterment of the country.

The PPP leader said his party was not allowed to run a political campaign ahead of the 2018 elections.

He appealed people of Pakistan to vote for the Pakistan People’s Party to end the politics of hate in the country.

Bilawal said that the farmers would be given direct aid through Kisan Card. He also promised to abolish the Rs15 billion subsidy being given to ‘elites’ every year, if the people of Pakistan voted the party to power.