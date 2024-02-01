Bilawal asks people to vote for PPP for Balochistan’s development

KHUZDAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged people to vote for “arrow” on February 8, for Balochistan’s development.

“Few forces are targetting Pakistan People’s Party ahead of the election,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said while addressing a public rally in Khuzdar while referring to the recent attacks on the party candidates in the province.

Bilawal claimed, “They do not want PPP to form government in Balochistan, because only PPP can solve problems of the province.”

The PPP leader said while being a foreign minister he raised the issue of Balochistan at international forums.

Commenting on the missing persons issue, Bilawal said the issue must be resolved. “All issues cannot be settled at gunpoint.”

He regretted the behaviour of the caretaker government with the people, protesting for the recovery of missing Balochs in Islamabad.

PPP will start development projects in Balochistan especially in the backward areas of the province after coming into power.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed people of Balochistan to vote for the Pakistan People’s Party to end the politics of hate in the country and uplift the province.