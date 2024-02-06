21.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Elections 2024: Bilawal condemns attack on PPP candidate in Mirpurkhas

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the attack on the party’s candidate contesting elections from PS-46 Mirpurkhas-II.

In his message, Bilawal condemned the ‘cowardly’ attack on Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. The former FM demanded to unmask the hands behind the attack on Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and prayed for his speedy recovery.

The police officials revealed that some unidentified individuals shot the candidate of PPP, contesting from PS-46, in the shoulder and fled from the scene.

Read more: PPP candidate injured after gun attack in Mirpur Khas

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of attack on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) election office in Quetta.

As per details, the ECP took notice of the attack and sought a report from the chief secretary and IG Balochistan.

The ECP spokesperson said that suspects involved in such incidents will be tried under the election laws.

At least three were injured in a grenade attack on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) election office in Quetta.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.