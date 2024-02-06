Elections 2024: Bilawal condemns attack on PPP candidate in Mirpurkhas

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the attack on the party’s candidate contesting elections from PS-46 Mirpurkhas-II.

In his message, Bilawal condemned the ‘cowardly’ attack on Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. The former FM demanded to unmask the hands behind the attack on Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and prayed for his speedy recovery.

The police officials revealed that some unidentified individuals shot the candidate of PPP, contesting from PS-46, in the shoulder and fled from the scene.

Read more: PPP candidate injured after gun attack in Mirpur Khas

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of attack on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) election office in Quetta.

As per details, the ECP took notice of the attack and sought a report from the chief secretary and IG Balochistan.

The ECP spokesperson said that suspects involved in such incidents will be tried under the election laws.

At least three were injured in a grenade attack on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) election office in Quetta.