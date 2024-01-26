Elections 2024: Bilawal once again throws debate challenge at Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari once again challenged former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for an open debate before the February 8 General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

Bilawal, who is the PPP’s prime ministerial candidate, took to X (formerly Twitter) and said Nawaz Sharif is the PML-N’s nominee for the premier slot. He asked the PML-N supremo to have a debate with him anytime and anywhere before February 8.

Bilawal said that presidential and prime ministerial candidates all over the world hold debates on television, enabling the voters to know the plans and crucial insights of the aspirants.

“I invite the PM candidate of PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere before Feb 8. Globally, Presidential and Prime Ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans. This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process,” Bilawal said on X.

A few days back too, the PPP chairman Bilawal had challenged Nawaz Sharif to hold a debate on national issues. “I am PPP’s candidate for the Prime Minister post, the PML-N’s aspirant for the slot should come on television and debate with me,” he challenged.

Earlier on January 23, PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi accepted the PPP chief’s challenge for a debate on behalf of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Nehal Hashmi asked Bilawal to ‘raise’ his level to Nawaz Sharif before challenging the three-time prime minister. He asked Bilawal to choose the time and place of his convenience, adding that the people will decide who is right. “Bilawal is free to pick any topic of his choice, whether it is foreign policy, economy, or social issue,” the PML-N leader added.