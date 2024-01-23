Nehal Hashmi accepts Bilawal’s challenge to Nawaz Sharif

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi has accepted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s challenge for a debate on behalf of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Nehal Hashmi asked the PPP chairman to ‘raise’ his level to Nawaz Sharif before challenging the three-time prime minister, while accepting the debate challenge.

He asked Bilawal Bhutto to choose the time and place of his convenience, adding that the people will decide who is right. “Bilawal is free to pick any other topic of his choice, whether it is foreign policy, economy, or social issue,” he added.

The PML-N leader said every small man wants to increase his stature by criticising the bigger personality. “Can Bilawal stand in Lahore and vow to make it like Karachi? Can Bilawal claim to make Faisalabad Larkana?” he asked

It is pertinent to mention here that, Bilawal had challenged Nawaz Sharif to hold a debate on national issues. “I am PPP’s candidate for the Prime Minister post, the PML-N’s aspirant for the slot should come on television and debate with me,” he challenged

The former foreign minister also revealed that he wanted to leave the PDM government but his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, stopped him and said that we have a commitment with the other parties.

Read More: Bilawal says PML-N wants its opponents out of politics

Earlier on January 15, Bilawal said that PML-N wanted to keep their political opponents out of politics.

Addressing a public gathering in Qambar Shahdadkot, Bilawal said that several PPP candidates were not allotted party electoral symbol “arrow” as returning officers are pressurized by PML-N to take such decisions however PPP will move ECP against

He said that no one is against holding general election in Pakistan and warned of severe consequences if the elections are delayed.