15.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Nehal Hashmi accepts Bilawal’s challenge to Nawaz Sharif

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi has accepted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s challenge for a debate on behalf of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Nehal Hashmi asked the PPP chairman to ‘raise’ his level to Nawaz Sharif before challenging the three-time prime minister, while accepting the debate challenge.

He asked Bilawal Bhutto to choose the time and place of his convenience, adding that the people will decide who is right. “Bilawal is free to pick any other topic of his choice, whether it is foreign policy, economy, or social issue,” he added.

The PML-N leader said every small man wants to increase his stature by criticising the bigger personality. “Can Bilawal stand in Lahore and vow to make it like Karachi? Can Bilawal claim to make Faisalabad Larkana?” he asked

It is pertinent to mention here that, Bilawal had challenged Nawaz Sharif to hold a debate on national issues. “I am PPP’s candidate for the Prime Minister post, the PML-N’s aspirant for the slot should come on television and debate with me,” he challenged

The former foreign minister also revealed that he wanted to leave the PDM government but his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, stopped him and said that we have a commitment with the other parties.

Read More: Bilawal says PML-N wants its opponents out of politics

Earlier on January 15, Bilawal said that PML-N wanted to keep their political opponents out of politics.

Addressing a public gathering in Qambar Shahdadkot, Bilawal said that several PPP candidates were not allotted party electoral symbol “arrow” as returning officers are pressurized by PML-N to take such decisions however PPP will move ECP against

He said that no one is against holding general election in Pakistan and warned of severe consequences if the elections are delayed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.