Elections 2024: ECP directs ROs to examine EMS for rapid results

Elections 2024: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all Returning Officers (ROs) to conduct rehearsal for the General Elections 2024 to examine functioning of the Election Management System (EMS), ARY News reported.

All the ROs are directed to complete the rehearsal by 26th January. The ECP directed the ROs to provide mock Forms 28 and 33 to the Presiding Officers by January 25.

The ECP sources said that already prepared mock Form 45 will be delivered to all ROs by January 25. The ROs will instruct the Presiding Officers to provide the results through the mobile app on 26th January by 5pm.

The EMS operators will start data entry of Form 45 after 5 pm on January 26. After completing Form 45, EMS operators will enter the data of Form 47. After completion of the process, the EMS operators will ensure that all presiding officers have deleted data from the mobile app.

Read More: ECP contempt case: PTI founder’s plea to stop jail trial rejected



Earlier on Sunday, the ECP decided to use the EMS for the timely finalisation of results.

Sources within the ECP said the arrangements have been completed for the timely dispatch of results on the February 8 elections.

Each Returning Officer has been provided three data entry operators for the finalisation of results on the EMS, the system which can work even without the internet, the sources said.