Monday, January 22, 2024
ECP contempt case: PTI founder’s plea to stop jail trial rejected

Abid Khan
TOP NEWS

Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition to stop the ‘jail trial’ in a contempt case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

The deposed prime minister had moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his jail trial in a contempt case by the electoral watchdog, suggesting that ECP had failed to appreciate that a jail trial will violate several fundamental rights of the petitioner.

Meanwhile, a three-member LHC bench – chaired by Aalia Neelam – also sought documents regarding the amended application from the petitioner.

While adjourning the hearing till Jan 29, the court also sought a copy of the Election Commission’s order in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI founder Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case on Jan 3.

The hearing of the contempt case was held in Adiala Jail – where the court currently holds the founder of PTI.

During the hearing, the accused in the case were formally charged through a read-aloud indictment, after which the hearing was adjourned till January 16.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the founder of PTI and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.

 

