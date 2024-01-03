PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry indicted in ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday indicted in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the contempt case was held in Adiala Jail – where the founder of PTI is currently held by the court.

During the hearing, the accused in the case were formally charged through a read-aloud indictment, after which the hearing was adjourned till January 16.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the founder of PTI and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.