Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal’s victory challenged in SHC

KARACHI: Victories of Muttahida Qaumi Movemnet-Pakistan’s Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar as MNA were challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

The victories of MQM-P leaders were challenged by PTI-backed independent candidates, Dawa Khan Sabir and Aftab Jahangir, who lost to Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar, respectively.

Khan in his plea said according to Form 45, he won the election with 53000 votes, but the result was allegedly changed in Form 47 and Kamal was declared the winner from NA-242.

Jibran Nasir, the counsel of the PTI-backed candidate, urged the SHC to nullify Form 47.

Separately, the victory of Dr Farooq Sattar from NA-244 was also challenged in the high court.

It is to be noted that PTI-backed independent candidates have challenged the election results of 19 National and Sindh Assemblies constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered re-polling in a few polling stations of one National Assembly (NA) and two provincial assembly constituencies.

According to a statement, the re-polling in the relevant polling stations will be held on February 15th and the final results of these constituencies will be announced after the accumulation of complete results.

The repolling will be held in polling stations of NA-88 Khushab-II, PS-18 Ghotki-I, and PK-90 Kohat-I where complaints regarding snatching or wastage of ballot papers were registered.

According to the spokesperson of ECP, the commission ordered repolling in 26 polling stations of NA-88 due to the setting on fire the polling material by mob.