Elections 2024: Here’s the complete list of PTI candidates from Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the list of its candidates for the National Assembly from Karachi for the February 8 General Elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the party announced its candidates for all 22 constituencies of the National Assembly from Karachi.

District Malir

According to the list, Wali Muhammad Mugheri will contest from NA-229 (Malir-I), Dr. Masroor Sial from NA-230 (Malir-II) and Khalid Mehmood Ali from NA-231 (Malir-III).

District Korangi

Similarly, Aleem Adil Sheikh will be vying from NA-232 (Korangi-I), Advocate Haris Meo from NA-233 (Korangi-II) and Faheem Khan from NA-234 (Korangi-III).

District East

From NA-235 (East-I), Saifur Rahman managed to get the PTI’s ticket while Muhammad Alamgir Khan and Advocate Zahoor Mehsud would be vying from NA-236 (East-II) and NA-237 (East-III) respectively. PTI Sindh President Haleem Haleem Adil Shaikh will be contesting from NA-238 (East-IV).

District South

According to the PTI, Yasir Baloch will be the party’s candidate from NA-239 (South-I) and Ramzan Ghanchi from NA-240 (South-II). Khurram Sher Zaman is the party’s candidate from NA-241 (South-III).

District Keamari

From district Keamari’s two National Assembly constituencies, the PTI awarded tickets to Dawa Khan for NA-242 (Keamari-I) and Advocate Shujaat Ali Khan for NA-243 (Keamari-II).

District West

From NA-244 (West-I), Aftab Jahangir will be contesting on the PTI’s ticket while Attaullah Khan and Malik Arif Awan got the tickets from NA 245-(West-II) and NA-246 (West-III) respectively.

District Central

Likewise, Tabish Taufeeq is the PTI’s candidate from NA-247 (Central-I) and Arslan Khalid from NA-248 (Central-II). Barrister Uzair Ghauri and Riaz Haider have been awarded the PTI’s tickets from NA-249 (Central-III) and NA-250 (Central-IV).