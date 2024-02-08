Elections 2024: International observers review polling process

ISLAMABAD: As polling is underway for elections 2024 across the country, the international observers and journalists who were invited by the Election Commission have started reviewing the polling process, ARY News reported.

In this connection, a 25-member delegation of the Commonwealth Observers Group visited different polling stations of NA-47 constituency in Islamabad on Thursday morning.

The delegation expressed satisfaction that the polling process is smooth and transparent.

The purpose of these visits is to monitor the electoral process.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Japanese Overseer group visited a polling station in NA-48 Islamabad today.

The presiding officer and staff informed the delegation about the election procedure.

Polling began at 8 am today and will continue uninterrupted till 5 pm as more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.

Read More: Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

It is pertinent to mention here that over 600,000 security personnel including Pakistan army, civil armed forces and police have been deployed across Pakistan to maintain law and order situation during election 2024. Whereas 106,342 quick response forces have also been deployed on the ECP’s request.