Elections 2024: Islamabad police chalk out three-layer security plan

ISLAMABAD: As Feb 8 general elections inching closer, the Islamabad police have chalked out a comprehensive three-layer security plan to ensure a peaceful and secure voting environment, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the federal police has strategically divided Islamabad into three categories — A, B, and C — with a total of 995 polling stations placed under vigilant surveillance.

Specific areas, including Nilore, Chara, Tamir, and Karpa, have been classified under category A, signifying critical attention and security reinforcement.

The categorisation extends to include areas that demonstrated peace during previous elections, placing them in category B. Urban zones with a history of tranquility during past electoral events fall into category C.

To reinforce security measures, sources told ARY News that the assistance of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel will be enlisted, while the Pakistan Army stands ready on call to address any unforeseen challenges.

Meanwhile, 150 polling stations in Islamabad have been designated as highly sensitive, warranting heightened security protocols. Over 450 buildings have been earmarked for use as polling stations.

The deployment of FC personnel at sensitive polling stations for the elections security will be based on reports from the Special Branch, ensuring a targeted and responsive security presence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections in the country.

This was informed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad today. The meeting was also apprised that preparations are also afoot to meet any untoward situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar Sultan Raja underscored that the electoral watchdog would fulfill its duty of conducting polls transparently.

He assured that the shortage of police personnel will be addressed during polls with the cooperation of security agencies.

He said the entire election process will be strictly monitored and indiscriminate action will be taken according to law against the candidates involved in misconduct of breaching the election code of conduct.