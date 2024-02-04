JI’s Siraj calls Feb 8 the day to end corruption from Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said that 100 million people of Pakistan have been living below the poverty line, calling February 8 the day to end corruption in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the General Elections 2024 in Rawalpindi, the JI chief said that the two parties had ruled the country for most of the time during the last 25 years but failed ‘miserably’ to resolve the public issues.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party ruled Pakistan many times and now the people have every right to ask them as to why they should be voted once again,” the JI chief said.

Sirajul Haq said that those who could not deliver during the 25-year regime, how would they resolve the problems being faced by the masses this time around. “Pakistan has become indebted to the International Monetary Fund due to economic turmoil caused by the former rulers,” he added.

Sirajul Haq said that PML-N supremo still believes that he would be the prime minister for a record fourth time. Taking a jibe at the PML-N and the PPP, the JI Ameer said that the world has stepped on the moon and Pakistan is left behind in the politics of ‘two families’.

Sirajul Haq urged that this ‘family politics’ needs to be ended forever on February 8.

Speaking on the Gaza situation and Israel’s atrocities in Palestine, the JI chief said that our rulers did not utter a single word in favour of Palestine.

Earlier on January 28, Sirajul Haq lambasted his political rivals, PPP, PML-N and MQM-P, over ‘persistent bad governance’, asserting that Feb 8 is the day to end “corrupt system” from the country.

Addressing a public gathering at Karachi’s Baghe Jinnah in connection with General Elections 2024, Sirajul Haq said the people of Karachi have given their verdict in favour of his party, adding that gone are the days of PML-N, PPP and MQM-P.

“This is the day to end corrupt system,” he said, vowing that his party will hold mafias accountable, if elected to power. “Corrupts, sugar mafia, drug mafia and land mafia will be held accountable,” he maintained.