JI’s Siraj castigates rivals over ‘persistent bad governance’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Sunday lambasted his political rivals, PPP, PML-N and MQM-P, over ‘persistent bad governance’, asserting that Feb 8 was the day to end “corrupt system” from the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering at Karachi’s Baghe Jinnah in connection with General Elections 2024, Sirajul Haq said the people of Karachi have given their verdict in favour of his party, adding that gone are the days of PML-N, PPP and MQM-P.

“This is the day to end corrupt system,” he said, vowing that his party will hold mafias accountable, if elected to power. “Corrupts, sugar mafia, drug mafia and land mafia will be held accountable,” he maintained.

Sirajul Huq said that the PPP and the PML-N could not overcome crises in Pakistan Airlines and Pakistan Railways. “How will they (PPP and PML-N) put Pakistan back on track,” he asked.

The JI Ameer said that after ‘coming’ into power his party would take effective measures for repatriation of Dr Afia Siddiqui. “We will not sit idle till repatriation of Dr Afia Siddiqui,” he vowed.

Addressing the participants, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded that the youth of Karachi should be given government jobs on merit. He said that Karachi is the economical hub of Pakistan as the country heavily relies on the city.

“The people of Karachi should be given their due rights,” he added.

Earlier, the JI has unveiled its candidates for national assembly constituencies according to which the party has fielded its Karachi head Hafiz Naeem from two National Assembly seats (NA-246, NA2-50) and one provincial seat (PS 130).

The JI candidates Umar Farooq, Taufeeq Uddin, Jameel Khan, Akhtar Hussain, Mairaj Siddiqui, Dr Usama Razi, Irfan Ikhlas will contest elections for the national assembly seats.