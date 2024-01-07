Election 2024: JI unveils candidates from Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has unveiled its candidates for national and provincial constituencies of Karachi for general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the JI has fielded its Karachi head Hafiz Naeem from two National Assembly seats (NA 246, NA250) and one provincial seat (PS 130).

The JI candidates Umar Farooq, Taufeeq Uddin, Jameel Khan, Akhtar Hussain, Mairaj Siddiqui, Dr Usama Razi, Irfan Ikhlas will contest elections from NA229 to NA 237 respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released official data, showing 3,240 candidates aspiring to contest elections at national and provincial levels had their nomination papers rejected by returning officers (ROs).

As per data released by the ECP, 1,024 candidates were denied eligibility to contest National Assembly elections. Additionally, 2,216 individuals, failed to secure approval for the provincial assembly race.

Out of 25,951 submissions, the ROs green-lighted 22,711 candidates. For the National Assembly, 6,449 candidates received approval, while 1,024 faced rejection.

The ROs accepted 16,262 nominations for various provincial assembly seats. Punjab witnessed the highest number of rejections (521) for National Assembly nominations, followed by Sindh (166), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (152), Balochistan (92), and Islamabad Capital Territory (93).