Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi land in trouble

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s upcoming Jolly LLB 3 landed in legal trouble soon after shooting for the movie began.

Ajmer District Bar Association President Chandrabhan Singh Rathod filed a case against the making of the film, saying that the content undermined judicial integrity, an Indian media outlet reported.

The court set the petition for hearing on May 7 as the petitioner sought to stop the filming for the movie.

Rathod nominated the producer, director and actors of Jolly LLB 3 over allegation that they poked fun at lawyers and judges.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, Chandrabhan Singh Rathod said that he filed a case against the movie makers and actors after watching the previous two Jolly LLB movies.

According to him, the film’s actors did not show any concern regarding the image and dignity of the judiciary including the judges.

It is pertinent to mention that Arshad Warsi was the original star of the movie while Akshay Kumar led the second part of Jolly LLB.

Earlier, both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi shared a post where they announced the beginning of the shooting for Jolly LLB 3.

Meanwhile, Rathod mentioned several scenes from the earlier movies which according to him insulted the judiciary and lawyers.

He maintained that the scenes of kicking a lawyer, chasing him with a stick, the judge eating ‘gutkha’, and money transactions were all degrading the judiciary and lawyers.