Uzbekistan foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov will undertake an official visit to Islamabad on 8-9 May 2024, said Foreign Affairs ministry on Tuesday.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Saidov will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold in-depth talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity.

The visit of the Uzbekistan FM is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries.

Earlier it emerged that Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud is likely to visit Pakistan during the current month of May.

This will be the first visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan in five years. The last time he was in Pakistan was in February 2019. The Saudi crown prince will land in Pakistan along with his delegation. During the visit, MoUs regarding $5 billion investment will likely be signed, the sources said and added that dates for the crown prince’s visit are being finalised.