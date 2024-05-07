Uzbekistan foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov will undertake an official visit to Islamabad on 8-9 May 2024, said Foreign Affairs ministry on Tuesday.
During the visit, Foreign Minister Saidov will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold in-depth talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity.
The visit of the Uzbekistan FM is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries.
Earlier it emerged that Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud is likely to visit Pakistan during the current month of May.
This will be the first visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan in five years. The last time he was in Pakistan was in February 2019. The Saudi crown prince will land in Pakistan along with his delegation.
During the visit, MoUs regarding $5 billion investment will likely be signed, the sources said and added that dates for the crown prince’s visit are being finalised.
The visit will see the third in-person meeting between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in a period spanning five weeks.
Recently, a high-level trade delegation from Saudi Arabia headed by deputy minister for Investment Ibrahim al-Mubarak visited Pakistan to explore investment opportunities in different sectors as well as to forge strong bonds with local entrepreneurs.
The 50-member Saudi delegation included representatives of about 35 companies, representing various economic sectors.