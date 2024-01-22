Elections 2024: JUI-F gets independent’s support from NA-193

SHIKARPUR: An independent candidate from NA-193 (Shikarpur) announced to withdraw in favour of the Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Rashid Mahmood Soomro, ARY News reported

The independent candidate announced his support for the JUI-F’s candidate in a public gathering. Addressing the gathering, Rashid Mahmood Soomro said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) could not provide ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaam’ to the people as per its slogan in the last 50 years.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promised to build three million houses, if elected to power, adding that the PPP failed to construct even 60 houses with Rs 60 billion aid for the flood victims.

“The PPP is trying to buy a vote for just Rs5000,” he alleged.

Read More: Elections 2024: JUI-F to support GDA’s Saira Bano on NA-210

Earlier on January 22, the JUI-F announced to support Saira Bano, the candidate of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) from NA-210 (Sanghar-II) for the General Elections 2024.

However, the JUI-F refused to tender its support for the GDA’s candidate for the Sindh Assembly’s PS-44 seat. Saira Bano asked the JUI-F to support the GDA from both national and provincial constituencies.

The GDA candidate also came down heavily on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over its ‘corruption’ in Sindh for the past 15 years. “PPP has been looting Sindh for last 15 years. How many more years will it loot the province,” Saira Bano asked.