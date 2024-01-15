Elections 2024: JUI-F to support GDA’s Saira Bano on NA-210

SANGHAR: Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazalur Rehman (JUI-F) has announced to support Saira Bano, the candidate of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) from NA-210 (Sanghar-II) for the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported

However, the JUI-F refused to tender its support for the GDA’s candidate for the Sindh Assembly’s PS-44 seat. Saira Bano asked the JUI-F to support the GDA from both national and provincial constituencies.

The GDA candidate also came down heavily on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over its ‘corruption’ in Sindh for the past 15 years. “PPP has been looting Sindh for last 15 years. How many more years will it loot the province,” Saira Bano asked.

She said that the PPP cannot win the elections without rigging. She said that the GDA would not be able to able to form the Sindh government alone as it has not fielded enough candidates.

Responding to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s decision that took “bat” symbol from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Saira Bano opinioned that taking the symbol away from political parties is not a good tradition.

Saira Bano will be contesting the elections 2024 from NA-210 9 (Sanghar-II) where a tough competition is expected with the PPP’s Salahuddin Junejo.

Earlier, The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N and GDA have ‘almost finalised’ their seat adjustment deal for February 8 elections in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that GDA is ready to support PML-N candidates on 8 provincial assembly and eight National assembly seats in Sindh.