‘Let’s bury politics of hate, revenge,’ says Maryam Nawaz

KASUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has invited all the forces to join hands in ‘burying politics of hate and revenge,’ ARY News reported.

“I want to ask PTI workers to bury politics of hate,” Maryam Nawaz said while addressing a public gathering in Kasur.

She thanked the people of Kasur for their continuous support for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz said she and her father Mian Nawaz Sharif faced political victimization during the last 6 to 7 years. Every line was crossed to punish Nawaz Sharif and to wipe him out of the political area, Maryam said.

Read more: PML-N believes in delivering not blaming, Maryam Nawaz tells PPP

Those who wanted to end the political career of Nawaz Sharif failed as today the politics is beginning and ending in the former premier’s name, she added.

The PML-N leader also appealed to the masses to vote for PML-N on February 8.

She promised that the process of development projects that was halted after ousting Nawaz Sharif from power would be revived again.

It is to be noted that the election campaign by political parties and independents concludes across the country at midnight tonight for the general elections to be held on Thursday.