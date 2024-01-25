PML-N believes in delivering not blaming, Maryam Nawaz tells PPP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said ballot paper is the custodian of your future, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in NA-119 Lahore, Maryam Nawaz thanked the people of the constituency for turning out in huge numbers to her first public rally in the area.

I was disqualified before 2018 general elections for standing side by side with her father.

Without naming any party, Maryam Nawaz said those parties are also carrying out election campaigns in Punjab, which cannot name 15 development projects while being in power in a province for three terms.

PML-N believes in delivering to the masses not blaming. Referring to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz said ” A man in Punjab is saying Nawaz Sharif hasn’t given an election manifesto yet.”

Nawaz Sharif will announce PML-N’s election manifesto in the upcoming days, she added.

The PML-N leader also appealed to the masses to vote for PML-N on February 8.

She promised that the process of development projects that was halted after ousting Nawaz Sharif from power would be revived again.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz has kicked off the party’s election campaign from Okara.