Maryam Nawaz says KP not an experiment site for politicians

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is not an experiment site for politicians, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, the PML-N leader lashed out at the previous PTI government saying that they promised five million homes, billion tree Tsunami but did not fulfill any of their promise.

She urged the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vote for the right people as it is the land of sensible people.

Commenting on the incarceration of PTI leaders, the senior organizer of PML-N said that they are repenting the outcome of their own wrongdoings.

The PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also criticized past government for ruining the country’s economy and depriving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of development projects.

“Nawaz Sharif left better Pakistan but now it is detracted”, the PML-N supremo said while addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, KP ahead of the February 8 general elections.

The ex-prime minister said that had he not been removed from power in 2017, the people of Mansehra would have been gifted an airport and a metro project.

He regretted that development work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway was stopped by the past government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The former prime minister kicked off PML-N’s election campaign from Hafizabad, Punjab, on January 18.