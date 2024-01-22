Nawaz Sharif criticises PTI government for ruining KP, Pakistan’s economy

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday criticized past government for ruining the country’s economy and depriving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of development projects.

کیا نیا کے پی بنا، کیا نیا پاکستان بنا، کیا کوئی تبدیلی آئی؟ نوازشریف#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/SjnAolHvvV — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 22, 2024

“Nawaz Sharif left better Pakistan but now it is detracted”, the PML-N supremo said while addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, KP ahead of the February 8 general elections.

The ex-prime minister said that had he not been removed from power in 2017, the people of Mansehra would have been gifted an airport and a metro project.

He regretted that development work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway was stopped by the past government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He vowed to bring Pakistan back on the path of prosperity after coming into power.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif meets economic experts ahead of elections 2024

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will again provide fuel, vegetables and other things at cheaper rates after coming into power, Nawaz Sharif claimed and added the issue of water will also be settled.

Sharif, who returned from self-exile in London late last year, has pledged to rebuild the country’s $350 billion economy, which is battling high inflation, an unstable currency and low foreign exchange reserves, despite averting a debt default with an IMF bailout last summer.

The former prime minister kicked off his election campaign from Hafizabad, Punjab, on January 18.